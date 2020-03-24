DMarket Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and $788,184.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Tidex and Upbit. Over the last week, DMarket has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.87 or 0.02644891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00185076 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00032974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Tidex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

