Dock (DOCK) Achieves Market Cap of $2.23 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, Dock has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. One Dock token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Fatbtc and Gate.io. Dock has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $311,666.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.02 or 0.02635581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00185608 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,020,469 tokens. The official website for Dock is dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io.

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Gate.io, Kucoin, CoinBene and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.