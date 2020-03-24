DogeCash Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $13,305.28 and $83.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00345959 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00017240 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000286 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00001002 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io.

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

