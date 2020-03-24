Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $228.79 million and $174.24 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, Robinhood and CoinExchange. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00602945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015230 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007885 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000585 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,861,343,884 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Bittylicious, CoinEx, Mercatox, Tidex, cfinex, Bitbns, Coindeal, ZB.COM, Robinhood, HitBTC, Exrates, YoBit, BX Thailand, Cryptomate, Bittrex, C-Patex, Bit-Z, Bitsane, Stocks.Exchange, Bleutrade, Koineks, Cryptopia, BTC Trade UA, Bits Blockchain, Coinsquare, Coinbe, CoinExchange, Ovis, Kraken, Cryptohub, Tux Exchange, Graviex, Novaexchange, OpenLedger DEX, Trade Satoshi, BCEX, Crex24, BtcTrade.im, FreiExchange, Poloniex, Livecoin, Instant Bitex, Gate.io, Upbit, CoinFalcon, BitFlip, Sistemkoin, Tripe Dice Exchange, QBTC, SouthXchange, BiteBTC, Exmo, CoinEgg, C-CEX, Fatbtc and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

