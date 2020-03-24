Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on D. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

D opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.96.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

