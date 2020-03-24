Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total value of $2,441,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,369.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $10,837,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $15.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.49. The stock had a trading volume of 53,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,420. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $381.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.97.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Longbow Research raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $378.00 in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.96.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

