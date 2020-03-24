Dragonchain (DRGN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45,707.00

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and $45,707.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.07 or 0.02608948 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00185176 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00033407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Allcoin and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.