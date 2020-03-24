DREP (DREP) Price Up 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, DREP has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. DREP has a market cap of $2.92 million and $149,440.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.30 or 0.02635790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00185033 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034367 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DREP Token Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family.

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

