DubaiCoin Trading 28.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000746 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $208,439.71 and approximately $1,305.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00019084 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013979 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000948 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019618 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005908 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

