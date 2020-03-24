Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Increased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,852 shares of company stock worth $1,548,526 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

Duke Energy stock opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.85. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

