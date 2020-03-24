Dusk Network (DUSK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $217,022.00

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Dusk Network has a market cap of $4.01 million and $217,022.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00051207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000648 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.12 or 0.04180338 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00065610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037852 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015017 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011445 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,612,246 tokens. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

