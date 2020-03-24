Dyadic International (DYAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of DYAI stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,555. Dyadic International has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on DYAI. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dyadic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

