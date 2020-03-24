Dynamic Price Up 17.6% Over Last Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Dynamic has a market cap of $431,401.09 and approximately $33.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,575.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.00 or 0.02083456 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.13 or 0.03378159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00600471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015400 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00698939 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00075767 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00025722 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00481389 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015215 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,919,712 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

