Dynamite Hits Market Cap of $155,311.36 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, Dynamite has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. One Dynamite token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00006217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Dynamite has a total market cap of $155,311.36 and $144,355.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004807 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00038360 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00351045 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000998 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015094 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014171 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004866 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 848,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,725 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

