DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH)

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ETR:HBH traded up €2.50 ($2.91) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €36.15 ($42.03). 18,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,225. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €37.65 ($43.78) and a 1-year high of €66.10 ($76.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.16. The firm has a market cap of $536.89 million and a P/E ratio of 6.19.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and internationally. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

