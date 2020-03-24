Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.93. The stock had a trading volume of 150,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,736. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,616,000 after purchasing an additional 48,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,468,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

