Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Director Acquires $68,800.00 in Stock

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Director Philippe D. Katz purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE KODK traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 67,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.