Eastside Distilling (EAST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Eastside Distilling stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,376. Eastside Distilling has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

