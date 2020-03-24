EchoLink Market Cap Achieves $435,196.26 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Hotbit, HitBTC and Huobi. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $435,196.26 and approximately $29,253.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00051164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000646 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.94 or 0.04211778 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00065596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00037810 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015242 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011338 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003572 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, LBank and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.