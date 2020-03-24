Edge Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,310.00 (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Edge token can currently be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, FCoin, HitBTC and Gate.io. In the last week, Edge has traded 112.5% higher against the dollar. Edge has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $6,310.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00051280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000654 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.12 or 0.04226747 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00065344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00037088 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010941 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

DADI is a token. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,161,957 tokens. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex, OKEx, Gate.io and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

