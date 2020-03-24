Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 129.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,083,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,173,800 shares during the period. Edison International accounts for approximately 3.7% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Edison International worth $157,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Edison International by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.58.

Shares of EIX stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,913. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.32. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

