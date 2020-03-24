Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,550 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Edison International by 51.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,020,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,347 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth $175,352,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Edison International by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,002,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,976,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Edison International by 48.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,727,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.58.

NYSE:EIX traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.