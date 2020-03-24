Egretia 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.27 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, Egretia has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. One Egretia token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Hotbit and CoinEx. Egretia has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.61 or 0.02639784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00184191 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034347 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 86% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,636,064 tokens. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io.

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, OKEx, CoinEx, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

