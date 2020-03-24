Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Eidos Therapeutics worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIDX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.99. 11,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,292. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.31 and a beta of -0.41. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $66.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.78 and a current ratio of 18.78.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EIDX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

