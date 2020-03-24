Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) is Sylebra Capital Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,199,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184,443 shares during the period. Elastic accounts for approximately 10.6% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 5.19% of Elastic worth $270,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $13,435,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Elastic by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Elastic by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,681,000 after buying an additional 93,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth $12,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $6.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Elastic NV has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $104.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -24.66 and a beta of -0.55.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.92.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $661,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,190,397.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $285,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,653,867.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,475. 35.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

