Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to at Oppenheimer

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from to in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.92.

NYSE:ESTC traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.83. 38,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,742. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24. Elastic has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $104.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.70 and a beta of -0.55.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The firm had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 556,188 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $661,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,190,397.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,475 over the last quarter. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after buying an additional 41,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,120,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Elastic by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,650,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,101,000 after buying an additional 513,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

