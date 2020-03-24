Elastos (ELA) Price Hits $1.14 on Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $20.71 million and $2.66 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00017103 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, LBank, Bit-Z and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 36,034,322 coins and its circulating supply is 18,213,914 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Kucoin, CoinEgg, LBank, BCEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

