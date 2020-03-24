Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) is Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,250,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares during the quarter. Eldorado Resorts makes up 7.3% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.75% of Eldorado Resorts worth $313,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

ERI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.85.

ERI traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.74. 3,509,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,570,488. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $70.74.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

