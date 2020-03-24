HSBC Upgrades Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) to “Buy”

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ECM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 715 ($9.41) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.87) price target (down previously from GBX 780 ($10.26)) on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 704.67 ($9.27).

Shares of ECM opened at GBX 477.10 ($6.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 611.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 647.88. Electrocomponents has a 1 year low of GBX 397.30 ($5.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 731.20 ($9.62).

In other Electrocomponents news, insider Lindsley Ruth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

