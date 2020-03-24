electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ECOR opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.70. electroCore has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $8.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

