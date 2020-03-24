Electroneum Market Cap Hits $22.44 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $22.44 million and approximately $60,117.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Cryptopia, Cryptomate and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,040,503,782 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Kucoin, Liquid, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, TradeOgre, CoinBene and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.