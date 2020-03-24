Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Lannebo Fonder AB

Lannebo Fonder AB reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises approximately 3.0% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on EA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.96.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,143,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $2,099,174.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,413.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,994. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.85. 2,941,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,064,018. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $114.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.