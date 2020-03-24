Elementis (LON:ELM) Price Target Cut to GBX 140 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 140 ($1.84) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 190.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Elementis from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt raised Elementis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Elementis from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 186 ($2.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Elementis from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 144.86 ($1.91).

Shares of LON:ELM traded up GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 48.24 ($0.63). The stock had a trading volume of 4,247,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 142.94. The stock has a market cap of $280.04 million and a PE ratio of 6.11. Elementis has a 1-year low of GBX 52.85 ($0.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.70 ($2.44).

In related news, insider Paul Waterman sold 101,552 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.12), for a total transaction of £86,319.20 ($113,548.01). Also, insider Ralph Hewins acquired 15,034 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £15,034 ($19,776.37). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 69,034 shares of company stock worth $3,943,400.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

