Elephas Investment Management Ltd Buys 4,900 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Elephas Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 3.1% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,314,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,844,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,200,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,609,000 after buying an additional 627,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $12.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,435,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,201,962. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.59.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

