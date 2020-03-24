Elephas Investment Management Ltd Has $27.32 Million Stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Elephas Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 346,302 shares during the period. Momo accounts for approximately 32.8% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Momo were worth $27,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Momo by 791.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Momo by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Momo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Momo alerts:

Momo stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 311,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,845. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Momo Inc has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $4.88. Momo had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Momo Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Momo from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.