Elephas Investment Management Ltd Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Elephas Investment Management Ltd cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 5.5% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,938,000 after buying an additional 75,414 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 176,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,847,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 886,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,395,000 after buying an additional 399,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,308,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,015,721. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.93. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

