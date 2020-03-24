Elephas Investment Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Elephas Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 199.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares during the period. Autohome comprises approximately 12.6% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Elephas Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Autohome worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 35,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded up $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.43. 290,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.49. Autohome Inc has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $117.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Autohome had a net margin of 38.06% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $334.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autohome Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. CICC Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. China International Capital lowered shares of Autohome to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.70 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.20.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

