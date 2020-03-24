Elizabeth Ryder Sells 844 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $37,279.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,132.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Elizabeth Ryder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, Elizabeth Ryder sold 1,262 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $70,306.02.

Shares of NXST traded up $10.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,011. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.07. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $133.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

NXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

