Ellaism Price Reaches $0.0010 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Ellaism has a market cap of $19,503.30 and $12.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.11 or 0.02069086 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00074800 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

