Emercoin (EMC) Price Hits $0.0551 on Major Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000834 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Upbit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 31.7% against the dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $7,687.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00051892 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000058 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,371,676 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: xBTCe, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, CoinExchange, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

