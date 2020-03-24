Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE ENBL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,690,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,274. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,708,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,895,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,128,000 after acquiring an additional 546,509 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 4,640,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,546,000 after acquiring an additional 404,615 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,931,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,407,000 after acquiring an additional 76,829 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,347,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,600 shares during the period. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

