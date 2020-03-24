Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) is Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Krensavage Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the period. Enanta Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 10.3% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned about 2.46% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $30,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,053,000 after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENTA shares. Robert W. Baird raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

Shares of ENTA stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $46.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,557. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $101.27. The company has a quick ratio of 23.02, a current ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $936.64 million, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.