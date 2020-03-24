Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Stake Boosted by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 2.6% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $2.53 on Tuesday, reaching $26.27. 2,984,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,736,344. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

