Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.13.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up C$3.17 on Tuesday, reaching C$37.64. 4,523,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,371,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$33.06 and a twelve month high of C$57.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.63.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.8299998 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

