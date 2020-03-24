Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $114.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) to report $114.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.17 million. Endava reported sales of $95.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year sales of $457.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $457.10 million to $458.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $551.53 million, with estimates ranging from $540.46 million to $562.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Endava had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAVA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the third quarter worth $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 289.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 607.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

