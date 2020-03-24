Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given a C$34.00 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) has been assigned a C$34.00 price target by equities researchers at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.00.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

EDV traded up C$3.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$23.23. 1,102,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.48. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$15.68 and a 12-month high of C$29.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.64. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.55.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$327.28 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.71, for a total value of C$373,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,283 shares in the company, valued at C$2,197,778.93.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.