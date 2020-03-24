Endor Protocol (EDR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.36 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 22.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $1.36 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Coinsuper, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.01035745 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00040612 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,186,227,716 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinsuper, Bilaxy, Upbit, DEx.top, Coinall, Bittrex, CoinBene, IDEX, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

