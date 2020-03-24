Energi (NRG) Hits Market Cap of $40.98 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00022532 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Energi has a total market cap of $40.98 million and $706,812.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.30 or 0.02635790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00185033 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034367 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi’s launch date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 27,344,327 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

