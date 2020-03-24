Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s current price.

ET has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NYSE ET traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. 35,227,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,478,059. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $193,764.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,714,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,868,519.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,194,000 shares of company stock worth $58,313,277. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

