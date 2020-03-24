Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,496 shares during the period. Energy Transfer LP Unit comprises about 1.9% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $804,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,377 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 30,128,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,569 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,393,000 after acquiring an additional 916,194 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Shares of ET traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. 35,237,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,478,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $47,610.00. Insiders have acquired 6,194,000 shares of company stock worth $58,313,277 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ET. Robert W. Baird lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.